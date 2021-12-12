State Street Corp Acquires New Holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMAC opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.42. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,611.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DMAC. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

