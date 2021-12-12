State Street Corp Acquires New Holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLMS. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 94.2% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 248.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLMS stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $84.50 million, a PE ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. B. Brown acquired 11,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. B. Brown acquired 55,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 90,187 shares of company stock worth $317,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

