State Street Corp Buys Shares of 176,494 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 1,477.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 149,675 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

RGLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

RGLS opened at $0.37 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

