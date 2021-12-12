State Street Corp Invests $108,000 in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd during the second quarter worth $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creatd by 25.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Creatd by 165.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 218,432 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creatd by 153.3% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRTD stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. Creatd, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

