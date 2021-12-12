State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 12,697 Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $2,500,000.

Shares of LEGAU stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

