State Street Corp Reduces Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 62,987 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE TNP opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.16.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

