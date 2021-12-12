State Street Corp Takes $130,000 Position in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in GEE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in GEE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. GEE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $54.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB).

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.