Stifel Nicolaus Trims Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Target Price to C$2.75

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS PBEGF opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. Touchstone Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

