Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Stitch Fix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

