Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 4,942 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 797% compared to the typical daily volume of 551 call options.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $890.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.