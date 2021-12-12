Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Tops $121.26 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $39.60 or 0.00078500 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $121.26 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.04 or 0.08193410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00079714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,381.86 or 0.99877954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00057058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002690 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,321 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

