Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €83.50 by Barclays

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €83.50 ($93.82) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAX. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €88.50 ($99.44).

Shares of SAX opened at €67.95 ($76.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.49. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €64.65 ($72.64) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($92.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 109.60.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

