Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of CoreSite Realty worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 136,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $170.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.23.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

