Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $130.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $81.85 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Truist boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

