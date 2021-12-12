Strs Ohio Has $12.90 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $12,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $687,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,517. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $304.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

