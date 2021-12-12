Strs Ohio Has $14.75 Million Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 315,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $14,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in M.D.C. by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 185,519 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth $2,546,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at about $816,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDC opened at $55.79 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.