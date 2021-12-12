Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STOR opened at $33.79 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

