Strs Ohio Sells 16,357 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,357 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Ares Management worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ares Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,824,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10,860.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,724,909.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

ARES stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.04. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $90.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.92%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

