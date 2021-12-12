Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $327,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.59.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAL stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

