Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $529,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in V.F. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,344,000 after purchasing an additional 605,163 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in V.F. by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in V.F. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after purchasing an additional 965,353 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $75.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.