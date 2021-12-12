Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 121 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $34,764,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $761,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 193.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

VMC stock opened at $205.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.63. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $210.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.96 and its 200 day moving average is $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

