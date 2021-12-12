Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 82,842 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Exelon worth $148,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $53.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.