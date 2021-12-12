Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of American Electric Power worth $126,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after purchasing an additional 390,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,404,000 after purchasing an additional 424,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,031,000 after purchasing an additional 226,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

