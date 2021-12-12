Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $143,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,258 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.16. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $135.18 and a fifty-two week high of $235.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

