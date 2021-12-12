Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $120.77 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,627,343 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 155,190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $120,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,117 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,565 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 502,422 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,911,000 after purchasing an additional 130,698 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CTSH stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

