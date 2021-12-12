Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 52,961 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 455,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,961 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $131,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after acquiring an additional 345,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,868 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after acquiring an additional 265,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.89.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,262. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $265.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.50 and a 200-day moving average of $307.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

