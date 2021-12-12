Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 86,386 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Centene worth $117,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC opened at $78.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $79.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

In other Centene news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

