Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $223.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.13.

SUI stock opened at $199.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.34 and its 200 day moving average is $189.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $137.43 and a 1-year high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 358.9% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after acquiring an additional 683,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $53,338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 81.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,517 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

