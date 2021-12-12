Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI opened at $42.87 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

