Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $670,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 270,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,271,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,931,000 after acquiring an additional 63,011 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $159.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.44. The company has a market capitalization of $472.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

