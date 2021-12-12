Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Trading Down 0.2%

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 58,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 145.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the period.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.