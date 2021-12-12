Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

SLVM stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sylvamo will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory C. Gibson acquired 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $574,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo

