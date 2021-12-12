Symrise (ETR:SY1) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Symrise AG (ETR:SY1) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €130.40 ($146.52) and last traded at €129.20 ($145.17). 220,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €128.90 ($144.83).

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of €120.79 and a 200-day moving average of €119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.55.

About Symrise (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.