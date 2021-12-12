Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

