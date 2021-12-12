Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $745,096.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $34,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,644 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 671,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,356. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $272.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

