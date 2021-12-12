Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 165.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TALO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,447,691 shares of company stock worth $29,749,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,760,000 after acquiring an additional 767,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 369,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Talos Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,589,000 after acquiring an additional 206,599 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 40.7% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,022,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 584,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Talos Energy by 169.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $818.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

