TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $62.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TASK. Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,829,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,964,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,529,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,439,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

