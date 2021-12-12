Taylor Wealth Management Partners Buys 884 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.2% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $415.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $433.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

