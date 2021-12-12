Taylor Wealth Management Partners Decreases Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lowered its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 0.10% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 563.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 594.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 139,931 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 326,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 333,240 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GBT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

