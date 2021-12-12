Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lowered its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,460 shares during the quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 946.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,593.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

