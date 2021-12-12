Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $252,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $270.32 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $272.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.00 and its 200-day moving average is $251.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.