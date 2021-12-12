Taylor Wealth Management Partners Raises Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,491 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. First Solar makes up about 1.3% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in First Solar were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Solar by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in First Solar by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in First Solar by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

