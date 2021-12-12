TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,778 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cousins Properties by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $40.66.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

