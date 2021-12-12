TCW Group Inc. Has $14.03 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,721 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Manhattan Associates worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 31.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 2,651.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 181,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $149.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.35. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.11 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

