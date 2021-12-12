TCW Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $25,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $2,433,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 43,766.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $1,740,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $133.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.86.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.25.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

