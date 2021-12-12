TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $21,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.57.

MSCI opened at $628.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

