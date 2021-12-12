TD Securities Begins Coverage on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF)

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGRUF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

MGRUF stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

