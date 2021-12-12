TD Securities Boosts North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$39.00

North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$35.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$30.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83.

North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that North West will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

