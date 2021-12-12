Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 11,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 366,685 shares.The stock last traded at $19.88 and had previously closed at $21.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $890.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

