Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management cut its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $94.01 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $88.25 and a one year high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,693. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

